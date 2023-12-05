RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Randolph County project will enhance farming, education and tourism in the community.

Local businesses close to the area say they’ve been waiting for years to see it happen.

“It kind of shocked me when they .. started it,” said Allie Joines owner of Branded Western Wear Co.

40-plus acres off of Highway 64 is making room for the new Farm, Food and Family Education Center in Randolph County.

“A lot of it’s been a long time in terms of the agriculture community, and they’re excited … to have something that they can call their own,” said Vice Chairman for the Randolph County Board of Commissioners David Allen.

It’s going to be a place for Randolph County farmers to do business on site.

There will be a food hub, demonstration kitchens that farmers can use and a place for folks to learn and start their farming business.

“Whenever it does get finished, I’ll have more to offer to the community,” Joines said.

The new facility will offer farming tourism opportunities such as live livestock shows.

Joines has her business right across the street. Her store targets the farming community.

“That’ll be great because it’ll be my type of … people that are there over there. I hope it can grow and make my business even grow more,” Joines said.

This project was in the plans for 20 years. it was delayed for three years, and cost $35 million.

“It definitely hits close to home,” Joines said.

The Randolph county center wants to hear from you on what other needs this center can facilitate to the community.

Construction is expected to wrap up in Jan. 2025.