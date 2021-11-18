Randolph County EMS unit involved in crash on University Parkway in High Point

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County EMS unit was involved in a crash on University Parkway in High Point, according to police.

On Thursday morning, officers said a Randolph County EMS vehicle and another vehicle collided on University Parkway at South Main Street.

Officers sent two additional EMS units to the scene: one for the patient who was in the Randolph County EMS unit and one for a person in the other vehicle.

No word on the severity of the injuries.

FOX8 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.