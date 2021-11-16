Randolph County EMS offering $4,500 signing bonus to fill staff shortages

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County EMS is offering an extra $4,500 to paramedics who join their team. County commissioners approved the signing bonuses in an effort to help the team overcome a staffing shortage.

“I have seen it in the past where we were short-staffed, but never to the extreme we are right now,” said Bradley Beck, EMS major with Randolph County EMS.

With nine ambulances across the county and multiple shifts throughout the day, the county needs at least 40 paramedics. When a truck doesn’t have a paramedic, it’s shut down for that shift, leading to a longer wait time for service.

“You have a truck in Asheboro that has to respond all the way down to Uwharrie and at times that can be a 30-minute ride, lights and sirens, just as fast as you can go to get there,” Beck said.

Full emergency rooms are also adding to the length of a call time.

With anywhere from 45 to 60 calls a day, Randolph County is getting help from other counties and a team from FEMA.

They’re also offering an extra $200 shift bonus on top of overtime pay for paramedics who pick up an extra shift.

To fill in openings permanently, they’re offering a $4,500 signing bonus for new hires.

“There are some counties in the state that are offering bonuses, but very few,” Beck said.

Randolph County EMS employees tell FOX8 the job is rewarding, but they’re starting to feel burnt out.

The ambulance team from FEMA will leave Randolph County at the end of the month. Leaders are hoping to get new employees in the door and trained before the extra help leaves.