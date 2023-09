RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are investigating a drowning on Tuesday.

A woman found a tractor overturned in a pond on Laughlin Road in Randleman.

Deputies say the woman had been searching for the victim before finding the tractor.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what caused the tractor to crash into the pond.

This is a developing story.