Randolph County deputies hit by car outside doughnut shop while crossing street to help person lying on shoulder, sheriff’s office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two deputies were hit by a car Friday in Randolph County.

At 12:33 p.m. Friday, Randolph County deputies reported over the radio that two deputies had been hit by a vehicle on the 1000 block of Albemarle Road, in front of Glaze King Donuts.

The sheriff’s office says that the two deputies, a man and a woman, were crossing the road to help a person who was lying on the shoulder near the exit ramp when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. The sheriff’s office believes the driver may have run a red light.

Both of the deputies were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Asheboro police are investigating.