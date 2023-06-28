RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Randolph County injured several people on I-85.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes near exit 108, Hopewell Church Road.

Multiple vehicles were involved in this crash and multiple people were injured. Some of those injuries are considered serious, and someone did get removed from the crash scene by a helicopter.

The cause of the crash has not been released. The Department of Transportation says they are working on “emergency work” in the area and there’s still one lane closed.