RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Many families in the Staley community in Randolph County are banding together to voice their concerns about a potential rock quarry that could be built on their land.

The Save Our Staley Committee has been campaigning across social media and around the city to get ahead of a company that could buy several acres of land and construct a rock quarry.

“Everybody here is pretty much against it…you can ride up and down the roads here in Staley and see about a sign in everybody’s yard,” said Doug Nixon, a concerned Staley resident.

For miles across Browns Crossroads in Staley, you can see signs big and small in the front yards of local farmers and homeowners.

“No Quarry” is the mission the committee is taking on.

People tell FOX8 that building the quarry could potentially ruin their water system. The quality of air and their livestock.

“We’re concerned about contamination or loss of water completely for our houses, and we have a lot of farmland that has chickens that rely on these wells,” Nixon said.

So far, no company has come forward officially, but several people told FOX8 they heard talk that one is looking to be considered.

That’s why they want to stop it before it gets to the planning stages.

Randolph County Manager Hal Johnson sent FOX8 a statement, saying “no application had been filed for this project. The County Planning Department has no knowledge of this project”.

“If it’s built, this beautiful area will not be the same. Property values will go down. People are going to lose their houses, and we’ve got nice community areas that we don’t want to lose,” Nixon said.

Save Our Staley will be having their next committee meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Staley Fire Department on Railroad Street.