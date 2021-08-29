Randolph County Board of Education votes to mandate masks

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Board of Education voted during an emergency meeting on Sunday to mandate masks.

The school board voted 4-3 and said they will re-evaluate the policy on Oct. 15.

Randolph County Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey said school staff will not have to wear masks if they are in a classroom alone or in an office.

Students participating in extracurricular activities, whether indoors or outdoors, will not be required to wear masks, Gainey said.

From Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 530 students were sent to quarantine because of exposure.

Another 461 students are at home as of Friday because of COVID symptoms, and 991 students in total are in quarantine.

As the Delta variant and spiking numbers continue across the state, local schools are looking to mask mandates as the fall semester kicks into gear.

The data and the numbers have been changing day-to-day, and many school districts have set and then amended their mask mandates later.

Here’s the full list of schools in the Piedmont-Triad and their current masking policy as the 2021-2022 school year begins.

REQUIRED:

Alamance-Burlington Schools

Allegheny County Schools

Asheboro City Schools

Caswell County Schools

Davidson County Schools

Davie County Schools

Guilford County Schools

Lexington City Schools

Montgomery County Schools

Mt. Airy City Schools

Randolph County Schools

Rockingham County Schools

Surry County Schools

Thomasville City Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Yadkin County Schools

OPTIONAL:

Stokes County Schools

Wilkes County Schools

As cases go up or down and the information evolves, it is likely that these mandates will evolve along with it. As always, we will update information as it changes.