Randolph County Board of Education votes to mandate masks

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Board of Education voted during an emergency meeting on Sunday to mandate masks.
The school board voted 4-3 and said they will re-evaluate the policy on Oct. 15.
Randolph County Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey said school staff will not have to wear masks if they are in a classroom alone or in an office.
Students participating in extracurricular activities, whether indoors or outdoors, will not be required to wear masks, Gainey said.
From Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 530 students were sent to quarantine because of exposure.
Another 461 students are at home as of Friday because of COVID symptoms, and 991 students in total are in quarantine.
As the Delta variant and spiking numbers continue across the state, local schools are looking to mask mandates as the fall semester kicks into gear.
The data and the numbers have been changing day-to-day, and many school districts have set and then amended their mask mandates later.
Here’s the full list of schools in the Piedmont-Triad and their current masking policy as the 2021-2022 school year begins.
REQUIRED:
- Alamance-Burlington Schools
- Allegheny County Schools
- Asheboro City Schools
- Caswell County Schools
- Davidson County Schools
- Davie County Schools
- Guilford County Schools
- Lexington City Schools
- Montgomery County Schools
- Mt. Airy City Schools
- Randolph County Schools
- Rockingham County Schools
- Surry County Schools
- Thomasville City Schools
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
- Yadkin County Schools
OPTIONAL:
- Stokes County Schools
- Wilkes County Schools
As cases go up or down and the information evolves, it is likely that these mandates will evolve along with it. As always, we will update information as it changes.