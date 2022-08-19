RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday night.

Deputies say the robbery occurred at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday at the Dollar General store on 4448 NC-22 South in Coleridge.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the business and beginning to interact with the store clerk. The suspect then pulls out a gun and demands money.

Investigators say that after getting the money, the suspect then exited through the front door and headed south towards the Bennett area in a silver passenger car with the headlights off. There may have been a passenger in the car as well.

Photo of suspect vehicle (RCSO)

The suspect is described as the following:

Around 5’7″ and 170 lbs

Wearing tan boots

Wearing black pants

Wearing a black jacket with white letting near the left side

A black face mask

A blue hood/hoodie

Carrying a black book bag

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698, Det. Parrish at (336) 318-6767, or to remain anonymous, the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463.