RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history.

The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 animals in Denton back in June, after officers responded to a welfare check and found numerous animals in states of serious neglect. Many of the animals were seized and taken in for urgent medical care.

In total, 44 dogs, seven cats, one rabbit, one bird, one guinea pig and one turtle were seized from the home and property due to poor living conditions, malnourishment, lack of basic dietary needs and obvious untreated wounds on some animals.

Randolph County Animal Services officers receive commendation from Sheriff Seabolt

The majority of animals were suffering from serious conditions, like heat stroke, flea infestations and untreated wounds.

“This is what working together and collaborating is all about. We could not have done our job, without Animal Services having done exceptionally well at theirs. These are the positive results that come from what we work daily to accomplish in Randolph County by protecting and serving our citizens and those most vulnerable,” said Sheriff Seabolt, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Seabolt recognized the following officers in their work to help these animals: Randolph County Animal Services Director Jonathan Moody, Jonathan Galtney, Robert Godfrey, Donna Zogopolous, Matthew Auman, Yessenia Reyes, McKenzie Beeson, and Sarah Brower.

“We couldn’t have accomplished this without the incredible efforts of our staff and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. This was a joint team effort that resulted in being able to save the lives of 55 animals in Randolph County. I’m extremely grateful to my staff for their tremendous help, as well as the Sheriff’s Office, and the Animal Services advisory board for their continued guidance and support,” Moody said.

As a result of this investigation, Melina Kay Robinson was arrested and charged with ten counts of felony cruelty to animals.