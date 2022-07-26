ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance, a car and a house were all involved in a crash in Archdale Monday.

Just before 5 a.m. on the interaction of Archdale Road and School Road a Randolph County ambulance crashed into a vehicle. The crash caused the ambulance to go into a residence. This caused structural damage to the home and a person inside sustained minor injuries.

Archdale Police Department is investigating what caused the wreck. No one was seriously injured. Officials weren’t sure how much damage the ambulance sustained.

This is a developing situation that will be updated.