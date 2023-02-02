RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young man in the Piedmont Triad used his birthday as a chance to give, rather than receive.

Kane Simmons of Asheboro celebrated his eighth birthday by giving back to animals in need.

His mom said that when they talked about what he wanted for his birthday, he said he had so many toys that he’d rather do something to help animals. So for his birthday on Dec. 2, he asked people to bring donations to his birthday party. He collected pet food, cat litter, toys and blankets to donate to the Humane Society of Randolph County.

“It was nice that he has done it for his birthday and wanted to get dog food and cat food instead of presents. He had a good turnout at the party, we got a pretty big family,” Kane’s mom said. “My sister, she crochets and makes all kinds of things so she made some bandanas and blankets and stuff to go along with the food.”

Kane was more than successful: he collected over 200 pounds of supplies to take to the Humane Society, and his mom made a monetary donation too.