Randolph Community College wipes away outstanding balances for hundreds of students

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local community college is giving several students a fresh start.

Randolph Community College wiped the outstanding balance debt for around 200 students, totally almost $113,000.

Any student who was enrolled at the college between March 2020 until the end of the summer 2021 semester was eligible for this.

Randolph Community College has been helping students through the pandemic with emergency financial assistance, and have many opportunities for student support available.

“There has never been a better opportunity to attend RCC and not have to worry about how to pay for it,” RCC President Dr. Robert S. Shackleford Jr. said. “We meet students exactly where they are and help them go as far as they can possibly go.”