RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randleman man was arrested on Tuesday and now faces several felony drug charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Officials executed a search warrant at a home on Cecil Norman Road in Randleman where 63-year-old Joseph Kenneth Newbold was reportedly living.

During the investigation, detectives found and seized approximately 315.5 grams of heroin, 4.6 pounds (2,101.1 grams) of methamphetamine, 74.8 grams of cocaine, 338 grams of marijuana and 10.3 grams of mushrooms.

Money and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Newbold was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for the charges of:

felony trafficking in heroin

felony trafficking in methamphetamine

felony trafficking in cocaine

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was given a $1 million secured bond and placed under electronic house arrest.