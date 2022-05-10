RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randleman man was arrested on Tuesday and now faces several felony drug charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Officials executed a search warrant at a home on Cecil Norman Road in Randleman where 63-year-old Joseph Kenneth Newbold was reportedly living.
During the investigation, detectives found and seized approximately 315.5 grams of heroin, 4.6 pounds (2,101.1 grams) of methamphetamine, 74.8 grams of cocaine, 338 grams of marijuana and 10.3 grams of mushrooms.
Money and drug paraphernalia were also seized.
Newbold was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for the charges of:
- felony trafficking in heroin
- felony trafficking in methamphetamine
- felony trafficking in cocaine
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance
- misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
He was given a $1 million secured bond and placed under electronic house arrest.