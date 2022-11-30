RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was found seriously injured on a roadway and police are looking for information.

On Nov. 21, just after 6 a.m., Ramseur Police Department responded to a seriously injured person found in the roadway on Liberty Street.

Police say they’ve exhausted all leads about what may have happened to the person, so they are asking the public for information. Anyone who was in the area of Liberty Street on Nov. 21 and may have witnessed something is asked to call Captain Jessup or Officer Smith at (336) 824-8663.

Information can also be submitted through Randolph County Crime Soppers.