SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Ramseur officer was hurt in a crash on his way to work in Siler City on Tuesday night.

The Ramseur Police Department says Officer William Smith was driving to work on Highway 64 in Siler City around 7 p.m. when a car going 65 miles an hour pulled out in front of him.

Smith hit the car then went down an embankment.

He is being treated for a possible concussion and wrist injuries.

Ramseur Police Commissioner J.C. Parrish released the following statement on social media on Tuesday night:

Please say a prayer tonight for one of our Town Officers. They were involved in a bad accident and needs our prayers. –J.C. Parrish