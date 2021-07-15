Ralph Havis, owner of Beef Burger in Greensboro, dies at 78

Piedmont Triad News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Franklin Havis, the owner of Beef Burger in Greensboro, has passed away, according to an Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services obituary. He was 78.

Havis was born in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 28, 1943, and passed away on Wednesday.

Beef Burger, a beloved Greensboro restaurant, closed permanently in May.

After the business’ closure, a sign posted on the door of the restaurant read, “Beef Burger is closed permanently. Ralph appreciates all the thoughts & prayers from customers and friends. We humbley (sic) thank you for years of service.”

FOX8 learned in May that Havis had been hospitalized.

The cause of death is unclear at this time.

