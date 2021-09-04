Rally against gun violence held in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People gathered in Winston-Salem on Saturday to hold a rally against gun violence.

The rally comes days after a Mount Tabor High School student was shot and killed.

In the wake of the tragedy, the communities around Mount Tabor High School have been supporting the students.

Churches have opened their doors to allow those who struggle a place to process the events.

Schools across Forsyth, Davidson and Guilford County wore gold, the colors of Mount Tabor, to show their support for the journey to heal many of the students will now have to take.