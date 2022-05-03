WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP)– The U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade has sparked protests across the country, including in the Piedmont Triad.

On Tuesday, there were two protests held — one in Winston-Salem and another in Greensboro. Around 30 people attended each protest. They gathered at federal buildings.

All of the attendees were in favor of maintaining abortion rights for women.

“I feel like this is a very personal issue. This is a very private issue, and I feel like other people involving themselves in decisions that really have nothing to do with them is really disingenuous,” said Tracy Stottler, a protester.

Some say the two protests were not reflective of the majority opinion. Bill Pincus, president of North Carolina Right to Life, is hoping the draft holds up.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that Roe v. Wade will be overturned, and there’s much more work today to make sure every human being born and unborn deserves the dignity of being a part of homo sapiens, us, you and me,” Pincus said.

The draft ruling is just that. Nothing is set in stone, but both sides want to make sure their voices are heard before a final vote is cast.

“We want to continually educate the public about the value of life and the dignity of every human being,” Pincus said.

“I feel like they should step away from things that don’t impact them directly and allow it to be the individual decision between a woman and her family and her doctor and things that are directly related to her,” Stottler said.

Abortion is currently legal in the state of North Carolina.