People rally against Andrew Brown Jr. killing in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

(WGHP) — For 40 nights, people have been marching the streets in Elizabeth City, demanding accountability and transparency in the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

On Tuesday, seven cities, including two in here in the Triad, are showing Brown’s family they’re not alone.

There were about 50 people out at the Greensboro rally, and only a handful of people at the rally in Winston-Salem.

People were asking for accountability and a special prosecutor appointed in the Brown case.

In Greensboro, they also wanted to raise awareness to the Marcus Smith case.

With chanting and singing, communities across North Carolina, and in the Piedmont Triad were coming together to push for change.

“[We] are all gathering together.. on behalf of the family of Andrew Brown,” said Rev. Lia Scholl, the pastor at Wake Forest Baptist Church.

“Police [should] release the full body camera videos to the family and the community, there’s no justification for secrecy now,” said Nelson Johnson, of the Beloved Community Center. “Without transparency, you won’t get truth. Without truth, you can forget justice.”

Justice that some people at Tuesday’s rallies, have marched and made signs for, before.

“I’ve been doing this ever since the days of Martin Luther King and Jesse Jackson,” Yvonne Huntperry said.

For some of the attendees, these rallies were personal.

“It’s like watching a movie because you don’t believe that stuff would ever happen to you or your family. But when it does, it hits home and it’s unbelievable,” Elton Ferebee said.

Ferebee is Brown’s first cousin.

He came to the Greensboro rally, to see the support for his family.

“Stuff like this makes me feel better to see that they’re not giving up,” Ferebee said.

It’s a communal effort to make a difference for the next generation and give people hope for the future.

Huntperry brought her granddaughter with her, to stand alongside her.

“I want her to be a part of making a difference because she is a child of color,” she said. “Let’s respect each other regardless of what the color of our skin is. Regardless of that, you know, we all if we’re gonna die and go to heaven, we’re all gonna be there together, or when will we be shooting each other? That’s the question.”