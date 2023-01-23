WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device.

The messages described the man’s intention to travel to Davidson County to perform sexual acts with the 12-year-old.

Detectives identified the suspect as Ryan Christopher Allis, 27, of Wake County.

On Monday, detectives with the DCSO, officials with the Raleigh Police Department and State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) executed a search warrant on Allis’ home in Raleigh.

After the search was concluded, Allis was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

solicit a child by means of a computer

indecent liberties with a child

disseminating harmful material to minors

Allis was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.