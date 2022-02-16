Rising gas prices impacting businesses across the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some businesses may start charging more services as gas prices continue to rise across the country.

Currently, the average price of gas in North Carolina is $3.34. A spokesperson with Gas Buddy says it’s possible we may see prices get even higher. It’s been an adjustment for some business owners.

Ardean Lessington owns a moving company in Greensboro and has 3 large trucks that travel from state to state.

Compare gas prices throughout the Triad with our Gas Prices Tracker.

“We have 160 gallons in one truck and if you times that by whatever the price per gallons, you’re looking at 400 to 500 dollars,” Lessington said.

When the price of gas goes up, so do his rates.

“What happens is we have to sometimes charge the customers more than we normally would because of the increase in gas,” Lessington said.

Raising rates is something another Greensboro business is trying to avoid. Pepper Moon Catering Company keeps 8 delivery vans on the road every day, making food deliveries across the triad. Their staffing manager, Jacob Naylor says they fill the vans up with gas around 2 to 3 times per week. He says their business costs have gone up around 30% recently.

“In the past, typically what we’ve done is increase our delivery rates. But we’re trying to hold out on increasing our delivery rates. Our clients are our top priority here,” Naylor said.

Experts say prices usually increase slightly around this time of year, but they started out already higher than normal because of the pandemic.

“We generally this time of year are starting to move toward summer months, gas prices tend to go up for a few different reasons. One of those being a switch to summer gasoline which happens in the weeks ahead. We also start to see gasoline demand going up especially with covid cases declining, warmer weather, spring break travelers, a lot more Americans hit the road.” said Patrick De Haan, Head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.

De Haan says the looming threat of an attack on Ukraine by Russia is driving prices up as well. He says if Russia does attack we can expect to see prices get close to $4.00.