Push for more school safety spending after attack at Southern Guilford High School

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School safety is on the mind of Guilford County Schools parents after a ninth-grade student was attacked inside a Southern Guilford High School classroom.

“I’m wondering where was the SRO, the principals, where was anybody to stop them,” said Danielle Campbell, the mother of the attack victim. “If you heard all this commotion, where were you.”

On May 25, a 37-year-old GCS parent, 18-year-old and three students not affiliated with the SGHS campus walked through the front door of the school as two students walked out.

Guilford County sheriff’s deputies said they met inside with three SGHS students. All together they made their way upstairs and to her daughter’s classroom.

“Someone needs to be in the halls,” Campbell said. “Somebody needs to be, if not in the halls, are there cameras and is there anyone monitoring the cameras?”

The group attacked her 14-year-old daughter for nearly a minute. SGHS administration and a school resource officer did not arrest any of the eight people involved on that day.

Deputies arrested Kiamosha Devanee Sutton, 37, nine days after the classroom clash and charged her for her involvement in the attack.

Anikqua Shydasia Beatty, 18, has not been taken into custody according to the sheriff’s office.

Juvenile petitions have been filed against six juveniles for their role in the assault.

“I know at Southern Guilford they had approximately 64 cameras on that site and as of May 10th, 23 weren’t working,” said Alan Perdue, a Guilford County commissioner. “They were asked to get those working and that continues to happen as I hear from school resource officers.”

Perdue, who represents the SGHS area, has raised concerns over school safety procedures and equipment maintenance since the attack.

In 2018 Guilford County Commissioners approved $10 million for Guilford County Schools to make safety improvements, including surveillance camera upgrades and radio enhancements for first responders.

“When you don’t have communications during an emergency it impacts their ability to mitigate that incident and deal with it in a proper way,” Perdue said.

A GCS spokesperson told FOX8 those safety improvements were requested in 2019, but only $63,250 was used for a safety study.

County staff reportedly told school district leaders to hold off on spending the rest of the money.

In 2020 when the pandemic hit $5 million of the money was spent to revamp HVAC systems to reopen schools. Now less than $4 million is left for school safety improvements.

“Those funds are sitting there waiting to be spent to enhance those systems,” Perdue said. “It may not be enough to do all of them, but there are some problem areas that need to be focused on and addressed and those systems put in place.”

Perdue told FOX8 after commissioners approved the money it’s up to the school district to decide when and how to use it.

“That’s the key thing,” he said. “Using those funds in the right way for the right projects to accomplish the mission that needs to be taken care of and that’s safety.”

FOX8 has requested an interview with Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras about school safety. A district spokesperson said she will be available for questions on Wednesday.