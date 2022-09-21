GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four female Labrador mix puppies found in a suitcase on the side of a road in Guilford County are now up for adoption.

The 10-week-old puppies were found in a suitcase around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and were turned in to Guilford County Animal Services by a Good Samaritan.

They are being dubbed the suitcase sisters and are named Carion, Tumi, Stowaway and Samsonite.

Several people have stopped in to see them today and shared an interest in giving them a permanent home.

Shelter employees were caught off guard by this litter.

“It is weird they are all females to us. Normally when we get in liters of puppies, they are mixtures of maybe three males and a female or two and two…but it is rare we get in four females together without any other males in a litter,” said Lisa Lee, assistant director with GCAS.

The puppies are all medically healthy but a little under-socialized. They will probably do well with another dog since they are used to each other.

If you are interested in the puppies, ask to see the suitcase sisters when you arrive at the shelter.