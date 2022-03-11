Publix announces second store in High Point

Publix is planning second store in High Point, N.C. (WGHP file)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Publix is opening a second location in High Point, announcing on Friday that it had leased space in the Mendenhall Marketplace Shopping Center.

Publix, an employee-owned, high-end grocery chain based in Florida, said its new store would be about 48,000 square feet on the corner of Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road. The chain already has a store in Westchester Square, which is at 2005 North Main St.

The area where the store will be built has been the subject of some controversy from residents who said they didn’t want commercial development replacing historic buildings. The development could require the relocation of the Mendenhall-Blair House, a 200-year-old farm house that was part of the Underground Railroad during the Civil War.

Questions about this issue and the new store emailed to a Publix spokesperson did not generate an immediate response. The company’s announcement did not include a rendering and said there is no established time frame for the opening in Mendenhall.

Publix has 51 stores in North Carolina, including another just outside of High Point at the Grandover neighborhood and in January unveiled plans for a 3-story store to be built on property owned by developer Marty Kotis at the northeast corner of Westover Terrace and Mill Street in Greensboro.

(Courtesy of West & Stem Architects via Marty Kotis)

There has been discussion by developers about another site on Battleground Avenue, but no plans have been announced. The company in 2020 broke ground on a 1.8-million-square-foot distribution center in eastern Guilford County.

Publix, which touts its concept of making “shopping a pleasure,” is a chain of 1,294 stores in seven southern states that grew from an original family-owned store in Winter Haven, Florida, that opened in 1930. Its headquarters are in neighboring Lakeland, Florida.

The company reported net earnings of $4.4 billion for its 2021 fiscal year, which ended on Christmas Day, about 10% improvement from 2020. It says it is one of the 10 largest employee-owned grocery stores in the country.