Greensboro police investigating officer-involved shooting after traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Monday afternoon, according to Greensboro Police Chief Brian James.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Elm-Eugene Street and West Vandalia Road.

A passenger in the vehicle got out and ran, according to James.

Officers chased the suspect, who police say was armed, and the suspect pointed his weapon in the direction of the officers.

It is unclear if the suspect shot at officers.

Officers shot at the suspect and the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

