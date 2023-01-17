RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A school resource officer at Providence Grove High School plans to seek criminal charges against two students who got in a fight in a classroom on Thursday.

The SRO assigned to PGHS was told to respond to a fight in a classroom involving two students, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Items in the classroom were damaged during the fight, which lasted several minutes.

The SRO and other adults intervened and ended the fight. One of the students involved said a school staff member assaulted him.

The SRO intends to seek criminal charges against the students.

The reported assault by the staff member is under investigation by the SRO supervisor who has consulted with the District Attorney’s Office to determine any possible charges.

The investigation is ongoing.