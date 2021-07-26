Protestors demand release of video from Graham march to the polls that ended in pepper spray, arrests

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Protestors calling for body camera footage and other videos to be released after officers arrested several people during a protest last year.

During a march to the polls event in Graham last October, officers used pepper spray on marchers and arrested several people.

A judge ordered lew enforcement to release photos and video from that event to the public by June 25. The Graham Police Department appealed that order, and the News & Observer tells us a judge agreed to delay the deadline while the appeals process plays out.

Dozens of people protested in Graham on Saturday night, demanding access to the footage,

“We as a people need to make changes from within, not having to be here in the streets every week just to get what rightfully belongs to us,” Cliff Carter, of Alamance Alliance for Justice, tells us.

Protestors say they won’t stop marching until the videos are released to the public.