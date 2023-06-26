LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington City Council will consider a proposal to establish a social district in uptown.

The Lexington City Council is holding a public hearing with plans to vote on an ordinance that would establish a social district in uptown Lexington at the city council meeting on Monday night.

Longtime business owners hope the social district will bring the area to life all year round.

“The idea is just, ‘what else can we do to bring people uptown, to visit our merchants, to see our restaurants, to go buy things uptown and see what we have to offer?’” said Travis Stewart, Uptown Lexington executive director.

If approved, the social district ordinance will allow people 21 and older to carry designated cups with alcoholic drinks into a common area in uptown Lexington.

“You would have to buy from a license, established, ABC-permitted place,” Stewart said.

It’s not the first time city leaders have talked about possibly adopting a law to allow alcoholic beverages in outside areas.

The city first considered it two years ago when the North Carolina legislature passed House Bill 980 in 2021, which allows local governments to establish social districts.

Michael Morefield, the owner of Rustic Roots, said it’s time Lexington caught up with nearby cities that already have social districts.

“We’ve got to evolve with the times … Everyone else is doing it, and it works well,” Morefield said.

It stretches from West Center Street to South Railroad Street. Owners see how the social district in nearby communities boosts business.

They’re hoping for the same on their street.

A group of business owners in uptown Lexington gave input about the proposed ordinance, including the owner of Smoke and Oak.

“I just wanted to see these other businesses … have more traffic, see more people out. And so that was kind of the idea. It may drive some traffic here … We just want to see these other businesses more successful,” said Smoke and Oak owner Courtney Crowson.

People who call Lexington home also believe it would be a good addition to uptown.

“I’m excited about it because I’ve heard that there’s nothing happening in downtown Lexington, but I love a push towards getting people out of the house and more engaged,” said Andre Stith, a resident.

The Lexington City Council meeting took at city hall on Monday at 6 p.m. If the city council votes and approves of the social district ordinance, it would become effective immediately.