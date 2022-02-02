‘Project Viceroy’: plumbing supplier increases manufacturing footprint in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A big manufacturing company is coming to the area.

Wednesday it was announced that BrassCraft Manufacturing Company will create nearly 100 new jobs in Davidson County.

The company is investing more than $13 million to expand its operations in Thomasville. This comes just a week or so after the announcement that Guilford County would be getting a huge manufacturing boost from Boom Supersonic.

“This expansion by BrassCraft is a great vote of confidence for North Carolina’s economy,” said Governor

Cooper. “The company has seen success in Davidson County and understands the value of our workforce, quality of life and central location that support its global reputation.”

Founded in 1946, BrassCraft Manufacturing Company designs, manufactures, and

distributes rough plumbing products for new construction and repair and remodel markets.

The company’s portfolio includes water stops, gas connectors, water connectors/supply lines, water heater connectors, drain cleaning products, and plumbing hand tools that are sold in wholesale and retail locations across the United States.

Expansion of the Thomasville location will increase the company’s local manufacturing footprint to 157,000 square feet of production space.

“The Thomasville team is critical to delivering the quality and craftsmanship that plumbers and contractors

have come to expect from BrassCraft products,” said Tom Assante, President, BrassCraft Manufacturing

Company. “Expansion of this facility is an investment in our people, our brand and US manufacturing.”

“North Carolina’s greatest asset to growing companies is our people,” said North Carolina Commerce

Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We remain committed to creative workforce training systems and

partnerships that will offer the talent and innovation that companies like BrassCraft need to execute their

growth strategies.”

The company’s new positions include assembly personnel, engineers, management and support staff, at

varying wages, and will have a significant positive impact on the community, creating a potential payroll

impact of more than $4.5 million per year.

Davidson County’s overall average annual wage is $42,274. A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with BrassCraft’s expansion in North Carolina.

“This is outstanding news for Davidson County,” said N.C. Representative Sam Watford. “BrassCraft has been a great corporate citizen for more than 60 years and we’re ready to support their operations for many years to come.”