DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — During Monday night’s Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials voted 7-0 vote to sell 49 acres to a mysterious company.

No one in the crowd spoke up because commissioners provided little to no information about Project Puma.

What they did say is that it would be located at the I-85 Corporate Center.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, the company had been negotiating with Rowan County.

When those talks failed, Davidson County leaders lured them to do business.

Other businesses on the way to the Triad include the Toyota Battery Plant and Boom Supersonic.

According to Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President Brent Christensen, there’s a lot more from where that came from.

“These businesses would be providing component parts for the final assembly. In Toyota’s case, it would be the final assembly of a battery. With Boom, it’s the final assembly of an aircraft,” Christensen said. “We’ll also see retail opportunities for goods and services throughout the region.”

Davidson County Attorney Charles Fyre says every acre of land they sold to Project Puma cost $50,000

Even though they didn’t release much information tonight, Fyre says we should expect an announcement in the coming days.