GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Following unprecedented learning loss during the pandemic, Guilford County Schools is partnering with organizations and a Triad university to help get students back on track.

This week, the district announced a partnership with the University of North Carolina Greensboro called MT2, a recruitment effort to fill gaps in secondary math positions.

“Math has been an area that districts across the country are struggling in,” Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said.

The district created a pool of 42 teachers and will offer tuition and fee reimbursement for teachers who commit to teaching at some of Guilford County’s lowest-performing schools.

“We believe we are finding potential solutions for students who are struggling. We have a nationally acclaimed high dosage tutoring program, and for the lowest-performing schools where you have more than 50%…in some cases more than 75% of the students not being successful,” Contreras said. “It is not good enough to say we have improved we now have 70% proficiency. It is not OK until every single child is successful and can reach their full potential.”

A second partnership with a group of churches will build a team of tutors helping elementary and middle school students this summer.

“We’re greeting in the morning as they come in, to anything while they’re there as well as being there when they leave in the afternoon,” said Scott Perkins, a board member of City Help of the Triad.

The non-profit will help provide volunteers for up to 31 schools starting June 14.

“Due to the past two years and COVID, I think everybody is rebooting, and this is an opportunity for kids to get a little bit of a reboot before they start school in the fall,” Perkins said.

Interested church groups can contact City Help directly via email at CityHelpTriad@gmail.com.