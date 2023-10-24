GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A generous grant will help Guilford County students stay in class.

The Diaper Bank of North Carolina and Guilford County Schools is launching a “Period Power: Distributing Dignity,” a project that will provide students with free menstrual products every month.

The Diaper Bank created the program to help students who might not be able to get period necessities every month and to make sure schools have those items on hand when students need them.

“Women to Women is standing beside us to make sure that no student who is menstruating in Guilford County high schools will have to miss school,” Michelle Schaefer-Old, the CEO of The Diaper Bank, said. “They along with us believe that period supplies are school supplies, and no one should have to choose between having their period and going to class.”

It’s not something a student needs to apply for, any student who needs menstrual products while they’re at school can take advantage of the Period Power Program.

A 2021 national study found that 1 in 5 teens don’t have consistent access to period products, and 2/3rds of those students reported feeling stress about their lack of access and a quarter of students have missed school due to their period.