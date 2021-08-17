Private businesses cannot discriminate against LGBTQ+ citizens, Winston-Salem city council votes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem has taken another step in protecting members of its LGBTQ+ community.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the city council unanimously passed new ordinances last night that ban discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or natural hairstyles.

Similar ordinances were passed in March for city operations employees, and these new ordinances extend those protections to private companies.

The ordinances go into effect on January 1.

The remnants of controversial House Bill 2 prevented local governments from passing their own anti-discrimination ordinances for three years.

Winston-Salem joins Greensboro, Hillsborough and Charlotte in adopting non-discrimination ordinances since the expiration of that house bill in December 2020.