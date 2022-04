ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died during a medical emergency at a Piedmont Triad jail.

According to a release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, a prisoner in the “pre-booking” process around 11:30 a.m. suffered a medical emergency.

Personnel gave the prisoner aid but they died.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted about and will be following up with the sheriff’s office, which is standard procedure.