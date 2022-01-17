Power returns to most Triad homes as more than 35,000 North Carolinians remain in the dark

(WGHP) — Thousands of families woke up Monday still without power, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

As of 5:30 a.m., NCDPS reports more than 35,000 power outages in North Carolina.

Moore County has the most by far with more than 14,000 outages, accounting for about 40% of all outages in the state.

In the Piedmont Triad, the number of outages has significantly dropped from where it was Sunday night. While at one point in the evening Forsyth County had over 2,300 and Guilford County had more than 1,400, both counties had fewer than 100 outages by the morning.

NCDPS power outage map as of 5:30 a.m. Monday

Despite the improvement in outages, crews were still working to de-ice the roads. Anyone who must be on the roads should drive with caution.

Temperatures are expected to reach 37 degrees Monday, which may help the Department of Transportation clear the way, but temperatures are then expected to plummet to 19 degrees overnight which could mean icy roads Tuesday morning.

The Winter Weather Advisory is set to hold in place until 9 a.m. Monday morning.

