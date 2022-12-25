(WGHP) — Power has been restored in most parts of the Piedmont Triad after over 50,000 people were powerless during Christmas Eve.

Duke Energy outage maps at one point showed that over 50,000 people in the Triad were affected by the outages and many more are being impacted throughout the state as a whole.

The rolling blackouts were enacted in order to preserve the power grid and avoid a larger collapse.

The blackouts were intended to only last for short 15-30 minute intervals, however, several people in the Triad expressed frustration to FOX8 and said they were without power for much longer.

At 3:42 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Duke Energy tweeted that emergency rotating outages in the state had concluded and that all power restoration should be completed by the end of Christmas Eve.

Duke Energy tells FOX8 that they are asking people to power down unnecessary electronic devices until 10 a.m. on Monday to avoid rolling blackouts as the cold temperatures continue.