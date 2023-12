REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with drug possession after several pounds of methamphetamine was seized.

Reidsville Police Department said that on Monday they arrested Alexander Rafael Carmona Morales, 20, of Tijuana, on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and other narcotics-related charges.

They say that eight pounds of methamphetamine “laced with fentanyl” was seized when Morales was arrested.

He was given a $1 million bond.