Porch pirate steals package of dialysis supplies from Reidsville home; officers searching for suspect

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A porch pirate was spotted on a security camera video stealing a box of dialysis supplies from a home in Reidsville, according to police.

On Monday, the police department posted the video to Facebook. The video shows an unknown person approaching a home on Terry Street. The culprit then grabs a box sitting on the porch and leaves.

Officers say the box contained supplies for dialysis. Dialysis is a medical procedure for people whose kidneys are not working properly, according to England’s National Health Service.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Officer Boone at (336) 347-2338 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. A cash reward may be given by Crime Stoppers.