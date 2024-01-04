BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a car with two young children inside was stolen from a Piedmont Triad Sheetz.

Burlington Police Department says that a man called 911 on Christmas Day to report his vehicle had been stolen from the Sheetz on Alamance Road with his two toddler-aged children inside.

Police determined the direction the suspect had gone and found the vehicle abandoned in a ditch on Trail Four, about a mile away. The kids were not hurt and reunited with their father.

They were able to get surveillance video and are looking for assistance from the community in identifying him. He was seen in a striped toboggan and a dark hoodie and was believed to be driving a silver Hyundai before the theft.