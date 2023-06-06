HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect.

On Saturday shortly before midnight, Hillsborough officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Riddle Avenue. After arriving, they found a 17-year-old victim from Mebane who had been shot in the back.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened at a block party. Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Arrest warrants were issued for Cedric Lamont Watson Jr., 18, of Mebane, for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in town limits. Police said additional charges are pending.

Hillsborough police were assisted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Watson is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, contact investigator Van St. Pierre by email or phone at 919-296-9533.