Police seeking information after person found dead in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was found in Asheboro Wednesday.

Just after 12 p.m. Wednesday, Asheboro police officers were called to the 700 block of Breeze Hill Road in reference to a missing person who had last been seen in that area that night before, on Tuesday.

Additional personnel was called in to assist with the search of the area, and around 3 p.m. officers found Robert Elridge Maddox, 40, dead in the woods.

Police have not released a cause of death, but have said that there is an ongoing investigation into this and anyone with information about Maddox is asked to call Detective Johnson at (336) 626-1300.