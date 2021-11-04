Police seek help identifying person of interest in Greensboro homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are asking for help finding a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

At 5:14 p.m. on Oct 10, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Barber Park Drive.

At the scene, officers found Isaac Cortez Lattimore, 27, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound. Lattimore died from his injuries and this is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened outside of a gym during a disagreement on the basketball court, police say.

Crime Stoppers released a photo showing a person who has only been identified as a person of interest.

Anyone able to identify the person pictured is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 336-373-1000 or leaving an anonymous tip at P3tips.com.