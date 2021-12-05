Police searching for suspect accused of burglary, sexual assault on High Point University campus

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are searching for a suspect accused of burglary and sexual assault on Sunday, according to a High Point Police Department.

Around 6:15 a.m., officers with the HPPD responded to the High Point University campus when they were told about a burglary and attempted sexual assault.

The suspect was identified as Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed, 39, of Greensboro.

Saieed was reported to have been driving a black 2012 GMC Terrain with a NC Registration plate that reads JAK6736.

He has outstanding warrants for two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of breaking and

entering, two counts of assault on a female and two counts of attempted first-degree rape.

If anyone has a known location for Saieed, please contact the HPPD or Crime Stoppers.

The university sent the following message to students:

“Dear HPU Student, There is no immediate threat to campus at this time, however, we are providing you with information about an incident that occurred early this morning as a reminder to stay vigilant in campus safety. Early Sunday morning, an unknown individual entered North Residence Hall under false pretense and attempted harm. The two students involved were able to leave the room where the suspect was located. Security responded immediately and worked with High Point Police Officers who are ever-present on campus to remove the suspect. The suspect left the campus before they were identified and apprehended. HPPD is actively looking for the suspect. HPU is actively assisting HPPD with the investigation. Please remember to remain watchful of your surroundings, keep your doors locked, and call security at 336-841-9112 if you see anything that may be suspicious. HPU’s Counseling Team will be available to speak with students. They are located on the third floor of Slane and can be reached at 336-888-6352 or counseling@highpoint.edu.”