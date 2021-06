GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for the drivers who struck a man riding a moped multiple times and did not stop, shutting down a busy roadway early this morning.

Police say this happened around 1:40 a.m. The moped rider was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles, according to their investigation.

JUST IN: Both northbound lanes on W. Wendover Avenue at the Guilford College bridge are closed because of a traffic crash. Officials tell us around 1:40am a person on a moped was hit by a car. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/04yJR06sMu — Michelle Wolf (@FOX8Michelle) June 24, 2021

Wendover Avenue was shut down for a time but has since reopened. More information will be available as it is released, on air and online.