Police release information on suspect after weekend shooting in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released information on a person of interest in a weekend shooting.

Police responded to the 200 block of Graves Street just before 5:00 a.m. for a call about a shooting. Officers found a victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In connection with this investigation, Reidsville Police Department has obtained warrants on Robert Thomas Winchester Jr., age 37, for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon and going armed to the terror of the public.

The police ask anyone with information on the incident or the location of Robert Thomas Winchester Jr. to contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

