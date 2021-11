GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation shut down a section of road in Greensboro due to a person barricaded in a home.

According to the sheriff’s office, a suspect fled from a traffic stop and barricaded themself in a home on Cloverdale Drive. Police were able to get them to come out without incident and the suspect is now in custody.

Cloverdale Drive between Normandy Road and Canterbury Street was closed for a while due to the situation.

Cloverdale Drive reopened as of 7:17 a.m.