ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a threat was apparently made at a Piedmont Triad high school.

A message was sent out to parents around 9:45 a.m. reading “this message is to notify you that Asheboro High School is evacuating the building due to a threat made against the school. More information will be provided.”

The schools also posted a message on X reading “Asheboro Police Department is currently responding to a threat at Asheboro High School. Students and staff are following safety protocols. More information will be forthcoming.”

In a news release, Asheboro City Schools said:

Asheboro High School received a threat this morning. The Asheboro Police Department is responding. Students and staff are following safety protocols. Asheboro Police Department is leading the response. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take all threats seriously. The school administration, in collaboration with local law enforcement, responded and determined it was best to evacuate the high school. No students are being released at this time and parents should not attempt to come pick up students. All Asheboro City school campuses are currently following safety protocols and sheltering in place. More information will be provided as available.

The Asheboro City Schools X account is the best place for updates.