GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to a call about a shooting around 8 a.m. Thursday morning on the 700 block of Milton Street, near The Vic apartments.

When they arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.

No word on the victim’s condition or potential suspects. The investigation is ongoing, and we have a crew on the way to find out more details as they become available.