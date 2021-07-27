Police investigating shooting in Greensboro after person drives themself to the hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a local hospital called them in regards to a patient with a gunshot wound.

They received the call around 2:20 a.m; subsequent investigation determined that the 2300 block of Huffman Street was the crime scene and the street was blocked off between Byrd Street and North O’Henry Boulevard while police investigate.

The victim is stable; they were able to drive themself to the hospital after the shooting. There’s no suspect information at the time.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.